Rocket Fergie (Trap 1) - 18.36 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Maiden Stayers comes up at 18.36 with ROCKET FERGIE (Trap 1) fancied to come out on top. Best not judged too harshly on his latest Newcastle run, he'd previously been shaping up well on home soil, not least when chasing home a smart veteran campaigner over C&D three starts back. Drawn inside a moderate breaker on the fence rates a plus and he can maintain his position early and have enough in the tank to repel any late challengers.

Tylough White (Trap 4) - 19.41 Sheffield

Only an October 21' whelp, TYLOUGH WHITE (Trap 4, 19.41) has already built up an impressive strike rate at Sheffield to date, winning four of his nine starts prior to producing a career-best display when second in open-race company latest. The likely leader in the black jacket this evening, this may well prove a good opportunity for Barrie Draper's youngster to come out on top again.

Tar Heel (Trap 2) - 21.01 Sheffield

TAR HEEL (Trap 2, 21.01) isn't far off the veteran stage but he's essentially plied his trade in a much higher grade during his career at Sheffield and, having suggested his turn may be imminent of late, he may well be ready to strike. He needs to trap better than he did latest but if getting a handy position around bends one and two, he's fancied to be hunting the pace-setters down from halfway and emerge victorious.