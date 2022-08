Burning Love (Trap 1) - 18.19 Sheffield

Sheffield's opener on Tuesday is a D2 sprint contest over the 280m trip and Joy Andrews' BURNING LOVE (Trap 1) is fancied to boss matters from his rails draw. The son of King Elivs hasn't convinced fully with his stamina for the 500m trip but he's a reliable proposition over two bends and, in a race lacking a great deal of depth, he could well lead up on the fence and prove tough to peg back.

Alnwick Patch (Trap 5) - 18.26 Newcastle

We make a quick switch to Newcastle for our second selection at 18.26 with ALNWICK PATCH (Trap 5) fancied to shed the maiden tag at the sixth time of asking. There's no doubting Angela Harrison's youngster is a pacey type for all he's yet to piece it all together but his recent exploits stand up well in the context of this evening's race and with a clear passage, he can come home best of all in the orange jacket to get off the mark.

Staying Sharp (Trap 6) - 19.09 Sheffield

STAYING SHARP (Trap 6, 19.09) doesn't always make life easy for himself with some napping at the boxes but there's no doubting Lisa Stephenson's charge is a pacey sort as he proved when registering his second top-grade sprint victory at Owlerton in June. Never a factor on his latest outing five days ago, he's undoubtedly better than that effort implies, and having been afforded some leniency by the grader, he can avoid any scrimmaging inside and come out on top again.