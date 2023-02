Lola Mendoza (Trap 1) - 14.36 Sheffield

LOLA MENDOZA (Trap 1, 14.36) arrives on a losing run stretching back to late November yet, that statistic shouldn't detract from what have been some very decent efforts in defeat and, now belatedly receiving some mercy from the grader, she could well be ready to strike. Like many, Barrie Draper's bitch is at her best when able to dictate matters, and with sound claims of leading her nearest rival on the rails, we're hopeful she can drive the opening couple of bends seize an early advantage and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers late in the day.

Definitive Force (Trap 2) - 20.21 Nottingham

We head over to Nottingham for our final two selections this evening, kicking off with DEFINITIVE FORCE (Trap 2, 20.21). In red-hot form at home track Sunderland in recent outings, he confirmed his well-being when third in a C&D open last week, keeping on for third on the back of first-bend crowding. Capable of breaking better than he did on that occasion, his exploits on final time read well here and he can add to his already prolific C.V.

Frosties Fella (Trap 1) - 20.52 Nottingham

Our final smartplay comes in the shape of FROSTIES FELLA (Trap 1) in the Arc Gents Maiden 480 Trophy and the youngster can hopefully sign us off with success at 20.52. A progressive type in graded company, he again ran well having his first crack at open company seven days ago, third on the back of crowding behind one in resurgent form of late. Sharpening up at the boxes all the time, there's a good chance he can steal an early march from the red jacket and with the drop to 480m holding no fears, all looks set fair for a big run.