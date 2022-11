Swift Presence (Trap 1) - 18.26 Yarmouth

We head to Yarmouth for our first smartplay selection over the demanding four-bend circuit with SWIFT PRESENCE (Trap 1, 18.26) gets our nod to capitalise on the downgrade having had no luck-in-running just four days ago. A strong-running performer, his latest victory came in top-grade company early last month and with a clear run, the son of Eden The Kid can announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point and power off the last bend.

Minglers Mythryl (Trap 3) - 19.26 Sunderland

MINGLERS MYTHRYL (Trap 3, 19.26) hardly boasts a compelling strike rate, inconsistency at the boxes often proving his downfaill. However, he's certainly a capable operator when granted racing room and has largely been keeping better company than he faces this evening. Afforded some mercy by the grader, he'll need one of his better exits from the traps and if doing so, we'd be disappointed were he not able to make a very bold bid in a race lacking a great deal of depth.

Laurens Layla (Trap 2) - 20.12 Sunderland

Basement grade action at 20.12 and whilst forecast odds may be on the skinny side, LAURENS LAYLA (Trap 2) still looks the one to side with. Winless since early October, that statistic shouldn't detract from some solid performances in defeat of late, finding only one too good on each of her last three starts. She holds sound claims of bossing matters on the fence from lid rise and she really ought to prove tough to contain in this field.