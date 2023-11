SLIPPY THRILLER (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium maiden features our first selection this evening and, on the back of an encouraging second on his first start at the track seven days ago, SLIPPY THRILLER is fancied to build on that effort and come out on top. Progressive at home track Monmore earlier this year, the son of Kinloch Brae has continued the good work on his travels in recent months. Capable of a swifter break than he posted over C&D latest, that experience won't have been wasted on him and Paul Sallis' charge can pass this test with a clear run.

YOUMEANIRENE (Trap 6) - 20:12 Sheffield

A highly admirable sort boasting a smashing record over the sprint trip at Sheffield, YOUMEANIRENE has been lightly raced in recent months but proved on the back of a bumpy reappearance effort that he still has plenty to offer, a customary fast start seeing him resume winning ways at Sunderland on his most recent start. Lining up in an open lacking depth, his draw in stripes will hold no fears and the son of Laughill Blake can have matters in hand off the second bend.

FEARSOME ENIGMA (Trap 5) - 20:27 Sheffield

FEARSOME ENIGMA remains low-mileage as a November 21' whelp and the early-paced son of Droopys Jet has rewarded connections' patience of late, showing fine speed from the boxes when holding off the tough veteran Maximum Security (Trap 1) over C&D last week. In our book the former holds a pretty lucrative draw operating as the sole middle seed this evening and, with further progress not out of the question, he can trap best from the orange vest and enhance his already healthy strike rate.