Narcos Rosetta (Trap 1) - 17:22 Newcastle

Narcos Rosetta (T1) has improved with each outing to date and can deservedly get off the mark. She broke better than previously on her latest outing two weeks ago and was only beaten by a class-dropper. With a strong-running style to call upon, she can trap handily on the rail, and a repeat of her latest 28.98 should be enough to see the daughter of Ballymac Best come out on top.

Tromora Mild (Trap 5) - 19:41 Sunderland

Tromora Mild (T5) showed ability in trials and was far from disgraced when running on for fourth in A4 class on her first competitive start two weeks ago and, as an April '21 whelp, she's open to any amount of improvement as she gains further experience. Pretty consistent on the sectional clock to date, there's a strong suspicion she can soon be up with the speed on the run-up, and it would come as no surprise to see her finish strongly out wide.

Fealeview Lass (Trap 5) - 21:01 Sunderland

Fealeview Lass (T5) arrives on a losing run of five but could well be ready to strike. Successful in a higher grade back in July, she highlighted that she's back in good heart when reeled in late on 13 days ago. She's 3-7 in the class of A3 and leading up out wide is distinctly possible, so she could well prove tough to peg back.