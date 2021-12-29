Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Favourite Trick can fire at Yarmouth

The best bet on Hove's afternoon card comes in the A1 contest at 17:08, with MARCH ON MAGIC (Trap 5) expected to show her class. He was contesting Open races at Towcester and Romford for his previous kennel before a spell off the track during the autumn, March On Magic left his opening effort at Hove well behind when keeping on strongly for second in this grade a week ago. He possesses the scope on old form to build on that and he should take some stopping with this stiff 500m track right up his street.

It took MOORS SHARKEY (Trap 3) a while to register his first win at Yarmouth following a transfer from Harlow but he did gain reward for a couple of neck defeats when a decisive winner in A4 company a fortnight ago. Strong in the betting upped jut one grade, Moors Sharkey was closing all the way to the line having met with trouble, ultimately finishing second last week and on that evidence, he's clearly in great nick. A return to winning ways hopefully beckons in the 19:16.

There's plenty of pace out wide in the A1 contest at Yarmouth at 19:51 and the race to the first bend will very likely decide the outcome. FAVOURITE TRICK (Trap 6) blew apart a two-bend contest at the track this month, winning by seven lengths and while he didn't trap as well as he could back over four bends last week, he still kept to his task. Favourite Trick evidently does have a smash break in him, though, so he is well worth another chance.