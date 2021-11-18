To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fast like Sonic

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform identify the best bets at Sheffield and Sunderland on Thursday.

"...the Newcastle raider appeals as one to keep on side..."

Timeform on Sonic Vegas

Drumdoit Don (Trap 4) - 15.26 Sheffield

Despite completely fluffing his lines at the start, DRUMDOIT DON (Trap 4, 15.26) was far from disgraced when running on for third behind another unexposed youngster in this grade nine days ago. A 29.69 winner three starts back, there is undoubtedly more to come from Joy Andrews' charge, not least on the back of just seven career starts, and with a better break, the son of Dorotas Wildcat is fancied to be on the premises early and come home strong for a second career success.

Sonic Vegas (Trap 2) - 19.26 Sunderland

We head to Sunderland for our second selection in the Arc Racing Company Sprint at 19.26 and with a couple of spins under her belt, SONIC VEGAS (Trap 2) is fancied to put it all together and come out on top. Having showed above-average ability in trials, the Newcastle raider appeals as one to keep on side and with a decent break, can boss matters on the rails.

Mindhowyougo (Trap 5) - 20.27 Sunderland

The Arc Classic Final is the feature on Sunderland's classy card and MINDHOWYOUGO (Trap 5, 20.27), who hasn't put a foot wrong in the heats is fancied to complete a four-timer. The son of Sparta Maestro boasts tremendous early pace and impressed when dipping under the 27-second barrier last week. He needs to trap smartly again but with that effort a standout on recent times, he looks the one to side with to come out on top again.

