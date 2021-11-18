Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fast like Sonic

Drumdoit Don (Trap 4) - 15.26 Sheffield

Despite completely fluffing his lines at the start, DRUMDOIT DON (Trap 4, 15.26) was far from disgraced when running on for third behind another unexposed youngster in this grade nine days ago. A 29.69 winner three starts back, there is undoubtedly more to come from Joy Andrews' charge, not least on the back of just seven career starts, and with a better break, the son of Dorotas Wildcat is fancied to be on the premises early and come home strong for a second career success.

Sonic Vegas (Trap 2) - 19.26 Sunderland

We head to Sunderland for our second selection in the Arc Racing Company Sprint at 19.26 and with a couple of spins under her belt, SONIC VEGAS (Trap 2) is fancied to put it all together and come out on top. Having showed above-average ability in trials, the Newcastle raider appeals as one to keep on side and with a decent break, can boss matters on the rails.

Mindhowyougo (Trap 5) - 20.27 Sunderland

The Arc Classic Final is the feature on Sunderland's classy card and MINDHOWYOUGO (Trap 5, 20.27), who hasn't put a foot wrong in the heats is fancied to complete a four-timer. The son of Sparta Maestro boasts tremendous early pace and impressed when dipping under the 27-second barrier last week. He needs to trap smartly again but with that effort a standout on recent times, he looks the one to side with to come out on top again.