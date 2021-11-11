Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Fast as Sonic

Sonic Emjay (Trap 4) - 18.51 Sunderland

We get underway with the Arc 261 heats over the two-bend trip and impressive recent winner SONIC EMJAY (Trap 4, 18.51) can supplement his C&D victory from two weeks ago. That effort marked him down as a sprinter to keep firmly on side, not least on the clock and, in a heat lacking depth, he can trap handy and assert from the first bend.

Moanteen Mikey (Trap 6) - 19.26 Sunderland

The semi-finals of the Arc Classic take centre-stage at Sunderland this evening and heat winner MOANTEEN MIKEY (Trap 6, 19.26) is fancied to back that effort up and book his place in next week's final. This speed-favoring 450-metre trip is perfect for Angela Harrison's charge and boasting even stronger form over this C&D earlier in the year, he's fancied to trap swiftly out wide and make all the running.

Little Venture (Trap 1) - 19.41 Sunderland

The second of the semi-finals comes up at 19.41 and it could well be LITTLE VENTURE (Trap 1) who emerges victorious on the rails. Progressing as expected from his C&D trial exploits, he found only one operating at the top of its game too strong seven days ago. It's feasible to think Little Venture will come on again for that effort and he can seize an early lead on the fence and prove too tough to peg.