JAGERNADE (Trap 5) doesn't make things easy with moderate exits from the boxes, but that hasn't stopped the son of Skywalker Logan making an impact in his short Nottingham career to date, again coming from off the pace to double his career tally in October. Lightly raced, his subsequent efforts in defeat read well in the context of tonight's 19:26 contest and we're hopeful this powerful runner can bide his time around the opening couple of bends and come home best from the three-quarter point to add to his tally.

We remain at Nottingham for our second selection at 20:12 and, remaining low-mileage, BIRCHWOOD (Trap 3) can build on his most promising third in this grade 11 days ago. A winner of two of his eight starts, the son of Dorotas Wildcat is clearly a pacey individual and, in the hope he can avoid any early scrimmaging out of the boxes, he's fancied to prove too strong for tonight's rivals.

FARRAHS FANTASY (Trap 2) is on a losing run stretching back to the summer which tempers enthusiasm, but she highlighted she's in good heart when a strong-finishing third seven days ago and the daughter of Crash could well be worth chancing in the 20:27 contest. Capable of leading Noisy Bar (Trap 1) on the approach to the opening corner, holding her pitch around the opening bends rates crucial and, if doing so, we're hopeful she can power up the inside and reel in those out wider from the three-quarter point.