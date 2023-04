Droopys Annalise (Trap 2) - 20.06 Nottingham

Heat one of the Arc Maiden Ladies Standard Trophy features at 20.06 and having impressed when opening her account on these shores in graded company four days ago, DROOPYS ANNALISE (Trap 2) is fancied to continue the good work now stepping up in class. A strong-running performer, she crucially was up with the pace from lid rise on that occasion and with a similar scenario rating a distinct possibility here, we're hopeful of a bold showing.

Three of Use (Trap 6) - 20.21 Nottingham

Heat two features on the card at 20.21 and with previous course knowledge at a premium, Barry Denby's local THREE OF USE (Trap 6) can capitalise operating in the striped jacket. Not seen to best effect on her latest outing at Towcester, she'd previously highlighted her well-being with back-to-back victories over C&D and this early-paced daughter of Ballymac Best should prove tough to contain if getting loose out wide.

Farneys Trend (Trap 6) - 20.36 Nottingham

The Arc Sprint Trophy features our final selection at 20.36 and clearly returning from a spell on the side-lines in very good order, FARNEYS TREND (Trap 6) looks the way to go. He already boasts a good record over this C&D, twice dipping under the 18-second barrier late last year. The draw in stripes may well be a good one given the make-up of this evening's race and all looks set fair for a big run.