Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Falcon can fly home

Chicken Legs (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sunderland

We kick off with some top grade action at 18.36 and having had no luck in running on his latest outing, CHICKEN LEGS (Trap 4) is fancied to quickly get back on the up. A useful sort in Ireland, he made the perfect start to his career in the north east when successful two starts back (an effort backed up by the clock). Capable of a quicker break than he displayed last time, he should be up with the pace setters from lid rise and can assume control from the three-quarter point.

Headford Martin (Trap 6) - 20.27 Sunderland

Our second selection comes at 20.27, an A4 affair over the standard 450-metre trip and HEADFORD MARTIN (Trap 6) could well be ready to shed the maiden tag at the eighth attempt. An April 20' youngster, there have been signs she's ready to strike on three of her last four starts and if getting a clear run around the opening couple of bends, is fancied to be too good in a race lacking a great deal of depth.

Pakistan Falcon (Trap 2) - 21.16 Sunderland

PAKISTAN FALCON (Trap 2, 21.16) has proved expensive to follow of late, facing a battle throughout and weakening out of things late on when third in this grade nine days ago. However, that was yet another solid from the April 19' whelp. Her draw one off the rail may well aid her cause this evening and with recent form reading well in the context of tonight's affair and she can seize an early lead and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.