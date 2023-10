BARAN BRADY (Trap 4) - 20:17 Harlow

BARAN BRADY looks just about the pick on the clock in the 20:17 sprint. He fell out of the traps when sent off favourite in this grade last week but had previously been shaping up well and can resume winning ways with better luck.

FATBOYZ KOBE (Trap 5) - 20:38 Harlow

FATBOYZ KOBE can score again in the 20:38 contest. He produced a stunning performance when winning here nine days ago and will be hard to peg back if allowed the lead once more.

FAHRENHEIT LEXI (Trap 4) - 21:28 Harlow

FAHRENHEIT LEXI gets the vote in the 21:28 finale. She's built up a solid record in this grade since returning to sprinting, shading things late on Wednesday, and can go well again.