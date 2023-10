FOLLOW ON (Trap 1) - 15:28 Hove

A very well-bred individual, FOLLOW ON is improving at a rate of knots, again showing good early pace as she took another step up the graded ladder six days ago. Only an April 22' whelp, he's very much the type to improve further as his track craft improves and Seamus Cahill's charge can complete a quick-fire hat-trick.

BEECHWOOD KATE (Trap 3) - 18:19 Sheffield

Following a track switch during the summer, BEECHWOOD KATE failed to make a significant impact in sprint company, but she's not looked back following the switch to 500-metres, her early pace matched by her finishing effort as she made it three wins from four starts in this class seven days ago. Comfortably the likely leader once more in this field, Barrie Draper's charge is operating firmly at the top of her game at present and should prove tough to beat.

FABULOUS TIK TOK (Trap 1) - 19:51 Newcastle

Successful as high as A2 level, FABULOUS TIK TOK has steadily regained full fitness following seasonal rest, going agonisingly close to resuming winning ways last week, going down by a head. With fitness on her side, seizing an early lead on the rails rates distinctly possible in a race lacking a great deal of depth and she can hold the challengers off the final bend.