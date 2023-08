MAREE MASTER (Trap 6) continues to improve and can resume winning ways in the 18:48 stayers' contest. It was a good effort on the clock from him in defeat here last week and this longer trip is sure to suit.

SINGALONG STACEY (Trap 2) should land her BGBF Oaks heat at 20:03. The classy bitch overcame a tardy start as she notched up a second victory at Oxford last week and has just three inferior rivals to see off tonight.

FABULOUS AZURRA (Trap 1) will be hard to beat in the 20:43 BGBF Oaks heat. The prolific winner scooped a big pot at Towcester at the start of last month, and having destroyed some thin opposition at Monmore a fortnight ago she had a sighter around Oxford last week, clocking a useful time.