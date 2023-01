Minnies Mira (Trap 4) - 18.41 Sunderland

There's a good quality A1 contest over at Sunderland at 18.41 and MINNIES MIRA (Trap 4) could well be up to adding to what already is an impressive record at the North East venue. Clear of the rest when beaten by one with proven open-race form, the November 20' whelp boasts strong form in the context of this evening's race and, with sound claims of leading up on balance, we're hopeful she can make every post a winning one.

Rapido Sabbath (Trap 2) - 18.43 Romford

The Coral Maiden Trophy comes up at 18.43 and the progressive RAPIDO SABBATH (Trap 2) could well be up to stealing first march on the rails and coming out on top. Already successful in A1 class at Yarmouth, his C&D trial exploits have been impressive on both final time and the sectional clock. A mere June 21' whelp, there's reason to think his style will be well served by the demands of Romford and if getting around the opening bend unscathed, he could well prove difficult to reel in.

King Ezra (Trap 1) - 21.28 Romford

Heat six of the Coral Essex Vase is the penultimate race on the card at 21.28 and having impressed when making his first start over six bends a winning one seven days ago, KING EZRA (Trap 1) looks to hold excellent claims of continuing the good work. Liz McNair's charge boasts a fine blend of speed and stamina and looks well-housed in the red jacket inside one who tends to break moderately. A January 21' whelp, who posted 35.10 over C&D latest, there's a distinct possibility he can dip under the 35-second barrier moving forward and we're hopeful he can trap swiftly on the fence and prove tough to contain.