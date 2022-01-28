Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Expect Mischief at Romford

Bubbly Mischief (Trap 5) - 19.56 Romford

Our first selection comes up at 19.56, an A5 kennel-stakes final and the steadily progressive BUBBLY MISCHIEF (Trap 5) looks a solid proposition to take lead honors once more. Paul Young's charge has impressed in landing 3 of his last 4 starts, showing good early dash in the process and with sound claims on expected final time, he can trap best again and make every post a winning one.

Drahan Jet (Trap 3) - 20.17 Romford

We step up in class for our second selection in the Romford Friday Night 500 Standard Final and DRAHAN JET (Trap 3, 20.17) is fancied to continue his fine recent form and complete a hat-trick. Boasting cracking all-round pace, he showed good acceleration to come from mid-division to score convincingly 7 days ago and with his track craft improving all the time around the Essex venue, he can turn handy once more and assume control from halfway.

Scala Omeara (Trap 5) - 21.12 Romford

Our final selection comes in another open-race contest over the standard 400 metres at 21.12 with SCALA OMEARA (Trap 5) fancied to emerge victorious on his return to home soil. Boasting a make-all success over C&D earlier this month, he's had little go right on his travels subsequently. Still, tonight's contest looks a lot more suitable and, from what looks a handy make-up in the orange vest, we're hopeful he can trap smartly and enhance his excellent course record.