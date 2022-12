Graystokes Kitzy (Trap 2) - 18.36 Nottingham

As a Jan 21 bitch, GRAYSTOKES KITZY's (T2) career is very much in its infancy and having graded on at a lowly A8 Nottingham level, she got the job done at the third time of asking last month. Last week's race in A7 class was very messy for most of the runners and having been baulked, Graystoke Kitzy stuck to her task to finish third. There's still plenty of scope for her to rate higher and she's an appealing candidate in the 18.36 contest.

Drombeg Magic (Trap 3) - 19.09 Nottingham

Nottingham's 500m circuit is one of the most galloping in Britain and having displayed her customary zip, DROMBEG MAGIC (T3|) has been run down close home by one rival in each of her last three outings. She's evidently doing very little wrong and with two slow starters on her inside, an early lead looks extremely likely. It's surely then only a matter of time before Drombeg Magic tastes further success, hopefully in the 19.09 race this evening.

Hot Iron (Trap 4) - 19.58 Nottingham

Having scaled as high as A1 class when trained at Sunderland, it hasn't yet clicked for HOT IRON (T4) but crucially, he eases into A5 company for the first time this evening at 19.58. A pacey type when on her game, this looks the time to strike a wager on Hot Iron given she retains plenty of scope on old form.