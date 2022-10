Coolavanny Aunty (Trap 4) - 18.51 Sheffield

Sheffield play host to the opening heats of the unique Gain Nutrition 3 Steps to Victory and the classy COOLAVANNY AUNTY (Trap 4) can hopefully kick off her campaign with success in heat one at 18.51. An incredibly versatile tracker, the Newcastle raider has been in rude health over both four and six bends around Owlerton of late and in a race seemingly lacking a whole lot of early pace, we're expecting Angela Harrison's charge to be front rank from lid rise and prove too strong for this evening's rivals.

March Madness (Trap 6) - 19.16 Newcastle

We head over to Newcastle for our second selection at 19.16 and with some useful form in Ireland to call upon, MARCH MADNESS (Trap 6, 19.16) is fancied to make a winning debut on these shores. The son of Skywalker Rafa has displayed plenty of promise in his qualifying trials, including some useful early pace and with the draw in the striped jacket unlikely to inconvenience him, he can trap swiftly and make a bold bid on the front end.

Swift Fairy (Trap 4) - 21.01 Sheffield

SWIFT FAIRY (Trap 4, 21.01) was a slow burner initially yet, following another spell on the sidelines she's returned an all-round improved model, landing A7/6 contests prior to some solid efforts in defeat this class of A5. Essentially undone by an uncharacteristic slow break latest, this rates a less demanding affair in our book and, back on her A-game at the boxes, Nigel Saunders' bitch is fancied to prove a different proposition.