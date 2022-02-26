Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Expect celebrations for Burns Night

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Sheffield

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday.

"...a bigger effort could be on the way."

Timeform on Burns Night

Burning Love (Trap 2) - 18:51 Sheffield

Burning Love (T2) should take the beating in this sprint. He's continued in good form since scoring in this grade at the end of January, and while he was no match for a front-runner nine days ago he faces an easier task this evening.

Burnley Storm (Trap 1) - 21:16 Sheffield

Burnley Storm (T1) makes plenty of appeal down in class. A prolific scorer at the track, she wasn't disgraced in an open last time and seems sure to go well with a repeat of that performance.

Burns Night (Trap 4) - 21:31 Sheffield

Burns Night (T4) can reward supporters. A multiple winner at Doncaster, he didn't get chance to show what he's capable of at Owlerton last week when getting crowded, but it was interesting to see he was well supported down in grade. This race won't take much winning and a bigger effort could be on the way.

Sheffield 26th Feb (A3 500m)

Saturday 26 February, 9.31pm

1. Harton Country
2. Slaneyside Xpres
3. Zenobia
4. Burns Night
5. Lightfoot Gaga
6. Steel City Buck
