Rough Tempest (Trap 4) - 16.23 Sheffield

Sheffield's 16.23 rates a trappy affair but that doesn't detract from taking a chance on one at potentially lucrative odds in the shape of ROUGH TEMPEST (Trap 4). Unable to feature on the back of a slow break last time, she's better than that effort implies and, given her latest success was gained at a higher level than A7 earlier in the year, we're hopeful she can turn handy this afternoon from what looks a good make-up in the back jacket, assert from the three-quarter point and have enough in reserve to fend off the challengers late on.

Seven Outta Ten (Trap 5) - 19.51 Nottingham

We head over to Nottingham for our second selection at 19.51, an A1 contest over the standard 500-metre trip, and SEVEN OUTTA TEN (Trap 5), who has quickly made up in to a useful performer following his switch to these shores, successful on two of his last three starts and not seen to best effect in open company latest. A strong-running sort, he's two from two in the orange jacket and with a clear passage can enhance is excellent strike rate around Colwick Park.

Droopys Ambush (Trap 6) - 20.06 Nottingham

The Get In The Show Sprint Trophy features our final selection at 20.06 and low-mileage DROOPYS AMBUSH (Trap 6) is fancied to build on an encouraging C&D trial seven days ago. Successful on the first of his two starts at Central Park in May, his make-up in the striped jacket could prove a handy one and, with potential for better still firmly intact, he can quickly double his career tally.