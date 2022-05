Shellam Ewa (Trap 6) - 14.54 Newcastle

We head over to Newcastle for our first smartplay selection at 14.54 and SHELLAM EWA (Trap 6) is fancied to end a losing run stretching back to February. The daughter of Droopys Buick has been knocking on the door in similar company of late and, in a race distinctly lacking depth, she can turn handy out wide and assert from the three-quarter point.

Droopys Hooray (Trap 6) - 16.43 Newcastle

Newcastle play host to a good quality A1 contest at 16.43 and DROOPYS HOORAY (Trap 6) is fancied to supplement last week's hard-fought victory in this class last time and come out on top again. Angela Harrison's charge boasts an impressive strike rate, his strong-running style well suited to this track and from what looks an excellent make up in the striped jacket, he can avoid scrimmaging inside and come home best of all out wide.

Witton Isla (Trap 5) - 20.27 Sunderland

We head over to Sunderland for our final selection at 20.27, an A3 over the standard 450-metre trip and low-mileage WITTON ISLA (Trap 5) is fancied to resume winning ways. Not seen to best effect in open company last time, she had previously impressed when bolting up in a C&D A4 two weeks ago, showing blistering early pace to boot. An October 20' whelp, she's open to any amount of improvement and with another swift exit from the boxes, is expected to prove tough to contain.