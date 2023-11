Monmore - 19:07 - Back Milton Beau (Trap 6)

Milton Beau (T6) can get the hat-trick up. He's made all in good style in similar events the last twice and can stave off all comers from the front once more.

Monmore - 20:03 - Back Poundnote Penny (Trap 4)

Poundnote Penny (T4) can win again. She's returned to form with a bang back at Monmore of late and should be competitive back up in grade.

Monmore - 20:43 - Back Estrid (Trap 5)

Estrid (T5) can keep up the good work and strike again. She made her first start over this trip a winning one a fortnight ago and has more to offer.