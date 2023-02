Seany Five O (Trap 6) - 18.26 Nottingham

Following a brace of wins in A5 company, SEANY FIVE O (T6) got tangled up in A4 company on Thursday. The grader is quick to put him back in A5 class this evening and the 18.26 lacks greyhounds with early pace. A clear run to the first bend therefore looks on the cards for Seany Five O.

Avongate Ross (Trap 3) - 19.16 Nottingham

An Open race winner in the autumn, AVONGATE ROSS (T3) has been rather in-and-out of late. That said, last week's run will have blown away the cobwebs on return from a little spell off the track and eased to A2 company for the first time in a while, Avongate Ross will find dominating this calibre of opposition easier in the 19.16 contest.

Essjay Edwards (Trap 6) - 21.11 Nottingham

There's good quality Open action later on the card, with ESSJAY EDWARDS (T6) a fascinating runner in the 480m final at 21.11. The Harlow representative failed to land a significant blow in a couple of sprints at Nottingham but relished the step up in trip when a decisive winner over Kilbarry Meadows and Homelander last week. There's no reason why either will reverse that form and with that semi-final looking stronger on paper, Essjay Edwards is the one they all have to beat.