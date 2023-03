CROUCHS STAR (Trap 2) can score in the 19:36 sprint. She's notched up three wins already this year and her consistency is hard to knock. Last week's second confirms she should be successful in this grade before long.

SWIFT UNO (Trap 3) looks set for more glory in the 20:17 contest. He impressed with an all-the-way victory last week and had been proving competitive in this higher grade before that.

ESSJAY BETTY (Trap 4) is worth a look in the 20:54 race. She's made her mark in this grade this year and didn't get much luck when the money was down on Wednesday. A big run could be forthcoming granted better fortune tonight.