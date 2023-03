Lightfoot Darlow (Trap 5) - 17.03 Newcastle

LIGHTFOOT DARLOW (Trap 5, 17.03) is pretty much established as an A7 operator, running out a convincing winner in this grade 3 weeks ago. His exploits have been mixed subsequently, but he lines up in a race this evening distinctly lacking in unexposed types and with a clear run from the orange jacket is expected to come home best of all and resume winning ways.

Eshaada (Trap 4) - 19.26 Central Park

Over at Central Park ESHAADA (Trap 4) takes a handy class drop at 19.26 and looks well worthy of support to capitalise. A dual open-race winner on her travels at Crayford recently, her latest effort back in top-grade company is easily overlooked (met with bad early crowding). A versatile tracker boasting a good record in this grade of A2, Barrie O'Sullivan's bitch is expected to be up with the pace from lid rise and capable of passing this test.

Kangobaby (Trap 6) - 20.52 Yarmouth

KANGOBABY (Trap 6, 20.52) lines up winless on the back of 6 career starts following her switch to Yarmouth but there's been definite encouragement to glean from her exploits following a short break, twice a runner-up over 4 bends before seemingly finding her stamina stretched over 6 bends last time. Not known for quick starts, she will understandably need to escape any scrimmaging inside at the opening corner and if doing so, can take lead honours and get off the mark.