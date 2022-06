Kelso Lassie (Trap 3) - 14:54 Newcastle

Kelso Lassie (T3) largely struggled at a higher level after making all in A5 company back in April. However, there have been more encouraging signs of late, and having been afforded yet another drop to A6, she may well be ready to strike. Like many she's at her best when able to dictate matters, and she's capable of leading up this field and making all

Sharp Bobby (Trap 6) - 15:28 Hove

Seamus Cahill's Sharp Bobby (T6) can build on a string of consistent efforts in A3 company and deservedly resume winning ways now the grader has afforded him some mercy. The switch back to the striped jacket looks a plus for the September '20 whelp and, with his recent exploits on the clock marking him down as the one to beat, we're hopeful he can trap handy, avoid scrimmaging at the opening corner, kick on from halfway and add further success to his tally.

Emers Dolly (Trap 3) - 15:44 Newcastle

Emers Dolly (T3) is without a win after eight career starts at Newcastle but she's still a relative youngster as an August '20 whelp and there have been encouraging signs when she's been able to seize racing room, notably when finishing runner-up in this class two weeks ago. Badly baulked at a crucial stage last time, she's much better than that effort implies. She is fancied to be at the head of affairs from lid-rise, can emerge around the opening corner unscathed and kick on to shed the maiden tag.