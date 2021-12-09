Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Elvis to star at Hove

Soul Queen (Trap 6) - 13:13 Sheffield

Soul Queen (T6) resumed winning ways last month after coming out of season, and she then quickly dispelled a luckless effort when runner-up in this grade of A6 last time. She worked hard to seize the lead, only to be reeled in late on by a strong stayer at the trip. Crucially, Barrie Draper's charge could well steal first march on her rivals from the striped jacket and, with potential for scrimmaging inside, she can slip the field

Staying Sharp (Trap 6) - 18:41 Perry Barr

Staying Sharp (T6) found 480-metres taxing his stamina but he has looked much better served by the switch to sprinting, taking another step forward in form terms when landing a D1 contest at Perry Barr on his most recent start five days ago. A very pacy April '20 whelp, it's highly likely there is more to come and, in an open race lacking depth, he can take the rise in class in his stride.

Pocket Elvis (Trap 4) - 20:17 Hove



The third semi-final of the Christmas Cracker Sweepstakes can go to Pocket Elvis (T4) who may be good enough to use his excellent early pace and follow up last week's heat success. Seamus Cahill's charge, who recently reached two years of age, should be strengthening all the time and, with sound claims on expected final time, he should prove tough to peg back.