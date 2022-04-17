Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Elvis to leave Henlow layers all shook up

Henlow 17th Apr (A4 460m)Show Hide
Sunday 17 April, 8.23pm
Timeform identify the three best bets at Henlow on Sunday evening.
"He caught the eye in Henlow trials and has made a good start back on the track, running on strongly for second last week..."
Timeform on Bangon Elvis
BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) - 18:48 Henlow
BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) can open his account in the 18:48 contest. He caught the eye in Henlow trials and has made a good start back on the track, running on strongly for second last week. He surely has races in him.
BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) - 19:07 Henlow
BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) boasts strong claims in the 19:07 event. A multiple winner at Monmore, she's run well here the last twice, very much bumping into one last week. This looks a weaker heat and her supporters can finally collect.
NO KIDDING (Trap 3) - 20:23 Henlow
NO KIDDING (Trap 3) makes most appeal in the 20:23 race. She opened her account at the track in an A5 last month and wasn't disgraced in a much stronger event last week. Back in the three jacket this evening she seems sure to go close.
