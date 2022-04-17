Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Elvis to leave Henlow layers all shook up

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform identify the three best bets at Henlow on Sunday evening.

"He caught the eye in Henlow trials and has made a good start back on the track, running on strongly for second last week..."

Timeform on Bangon Elvis

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) - 18:48 Henlow

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) can open his account in the 18:48 contest. He caught the eye in Henlow trials and has made a good start back on the track, running on strongly for second last week. He surely has races in him.

BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) - 19:07 Henlow

BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) boasts strong claims in the 19:07 event. A multiple winner at Monmore, she's run well here the last twice, very much bumping into one last week. This looks a weaker heat and her supporters can finally collect.

NO KIDDING (Trap 3) - 20:23 Henlow

NO KIDDING (Trap 3) makes most appeal in the 20:23 race. She opened her account at the track in an A5 last month and wasn't disgraced in a much stronger event last week. Back in the three jacket this evening she seems sure to go close.

Henlow 17th Apr (A4 460m)

Sunday 17 April, 8.23pm

1. Ferryforth Emer
2. Smithy Stardawg
3. No Kidding
4. Drumdoit Bolt
5. Paradise Mcgyver
6. Savana Astrid
