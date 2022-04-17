Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Elvis to leave Henlow layers all shook up

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) - 18:48 Henlow

BANGON ELVIS (Trap 6) can open his account in the 18:48 contest. He caught the eye in Henlow trials and has made a good start back on the track, running on strongly for second last week. He surely has races in him.

BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) - 19:07 Henlow

BANGON KAUTO (Trap 6) boasts strong claims in the 19:07 event. A multiple winner at Monmore, she's run well here the last twice, very much bumping into one last week. This looks a weaker heat and her supporters can finally collect.

NO KIDDING (Trap 3) - 20:23 Henlow

NO KIDDING (Trap 3) makes most appeal in the 20:23 race. She opened her account at the track in an A5 last month and wasn't disgraced in a much stronger event last week. Back in the three jacket this evening she seems sure to go close.