POCKET ELVIS (Trap 5) - 18:58 Hove

POCKET ELVIS (Trap 5) can leave his rivals all shook up in the 18:58 sprint. He struck again last month and has followed that with good runs in opens. This is easier tonight.

TURKISH LIRA (Trap 5) - 19:56 Hove

TURKISH LIRA (Trap 5) can take the 19:56 race. He continues in good form having won an A3 in March and can surely make the breakthrough in A2s before long.

MATTS SYD (Trap 6) - 21:28 Hove

MATTS SYD (Trap 6) looks the one to be on in the 21:28 finale. The wide seed has done all his winning in the stripes and is in decent nick, running well in a stronger race last week.