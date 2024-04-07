Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ellanne Run can prove too strong at Sheffield

Sheffield - 13.59 - Back Droopys Extragud (Trap 3)

The youngsters take centre-stage on Sheffield's all open-race card with the opening heats of the Bresbet Gymcrack getting underway and hopefully DROOPYS EXTRAGUD (Trap 3) can get us off to a flyer in heat one at 13.59. Impressive in his trials, the son of King Sheeran cemented the positive start with a good second on his competitive debut over C&D 7 days ago, beaten only by a vastly more experienced sort who stole first march. Open to plenty of improvement as a September 22' whelp, the move off the rails may well see him trap even better and he can book his place in round two.

Sheffield - 15.17 - Back Ellanne Run (Trap 3)

Heat four comes up at 15.17 and in what may develop into a match between ELLANNE RUN (Trap 3) and Sandwood Woody (Trap 1) we think the latter could well represent value at forecast prices. An upwardly mobile sort in graded company, she posted a career-best display when taking her record at the track to 5 wins from 10 starts latest, explosive from the traps and always having matters in hand. Leading this field early rates distinctly possible again and she could prove tough to peg back in this groove.

Towcester - 15.18 - Back Tommys Lotto (Trap 4)

We make a quick switch to Towcester for today's final selection at 15.18 and TOMMYS LOTTO (Trap 5) looks worthy of backing returned to open company. A strong running sort, he registered a facile victory in a C&D A1 last time and in a race in which it's feasible to see him stealing first march on his rivals, he could well be up to maintaining a strong gallop off the final bend and maintain his 100% record when operating in the orange vest.