Having won a Derby trial at Towcester month, it hasn't been plain sailing for DISTANT BRIAN (Trap 3), but he's back in A1 company in a five-dog race this evening at 19:09, which may well enable him to get back on track. Distant Hugo represents the same kennel as the selection and a solo on the outside looks likely, so he's a threat, but the pacey Distant Brian will hopefully get first run.

Having developed into an Open-class performer over Sheffield's 660m circuit, SANDWOOD COCO (Trap 3) has been off the track for the majority of this year. Last week's fourth-place finish was a step in the right direction and, with fitness now assured, she can confirm herself to be better than A4 class over 500m this evening at 19:41.

Having graded on in A3 company, ELLANNE BEST (Trap 5) wasted no time progressing through the ranks, recording win number six from nine starts in an Open last week. The 21:16 looks a warm A1, but Ellanne Best is clearly thriving and, with her early pace a potent weapon, she should be tough to contain.