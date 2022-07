We kick off in A2 company and the prospects of SPITTING FIRE (Trap 1, 13:06 Sunderland) look solid in our book. A reliable operator in the higher grades, she had little go right from an early stage when fourth in this grade 11 days ago. A strong-running experienced bitch, this doesn't look the strongest of contests and with a clear passage on the rails, we're hopeful she can come home best of all from the three-quarter point to add to her tally.

Our second selection in the North East comes in an A7 contest over the 450-metre trip with BELOW THE LINE (Trap 1, 13:36 Sunderland) fancied to trap fast and prove a tough nut to crack. A model of consistency in higher grade of late, his exploits on expected final time stand up to the closest scrutiny in this field and, having got some relief from the grader, all looks set fair for a big run.

We step up in class for our final selection in the Blunsdon Sprint and ELITE DAN (Trap 1, 19:41 Swindon), who has been in excellent form on his travels in recent weeks, is fancied to make another bold this evening. Successful on three of his last four starts in open company, he's acquitted himself well over this C&D previously and, from what could well prove a good berth on the fence to operate from, he can turn handy behind the trail-blazers drawn wider and assert off the second bend.