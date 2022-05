Swift Lychee (Trap 3) - 14:04 Newcastle

This A4 affair is largely lacking in unexposed sorts but that can't be said of Swift Lychee (T3) who has made a most promising start to her career in the north east. A winner on debut in A5, she lost little in defeat in this grade last time, finding further improvement on the clock in the process. A November '20 whelp with any amount of improvement still to come, a repeat of her latest 4.59 sectional should see her front rank on the approach to the opening corner and she looks set for another big run.

Eden Pele (Trap 1) - 17:03 Newcastle

Another youngster Eden Pele (T1) gets our vote to get off the mark in this A8 basement grade contest. A November '20 whelp, he's yet to piece it all together but dropped a hint on the sectional clock last time that he's getting his act together. With progress likely on the clock, he can turn handy on the fence and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.