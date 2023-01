Meabhs Jet (Trap 2) - 14:19 Sunderland

Meabhs Jet (T2) has yet to get her head in front following 11 attempts at Sunderland but, in mitigation, more than half of those efforts came over sprint trips and there have been better signs over four bends of late as she was runner-up to a resurgent rival two starts back and was third behind an improving sort seven days ago. A March '21 whelp, there's likely a little more to come from the daughter of Ardnasool Jet and, having been given some mercy by the grader, we're hopeful she's front rank from lid rise and able to assume control from halfway to get off the mark.

Easy Spirit (Trap 5) - 18:36 Sheffield

This D3 contest over the 280-metre trip is essentially lacking depth and, with a recent comeback run entitled to have blown the cobwebs away, Easy Spirit (T5) is fancied to make a bold bid. A good third without being seen to best effect behind a reliable sort over C&D seven days ago, that effort reads well here and, with another good exit from the boxes, the daughter of Crash is expected to put up a bold bid from the orange jacket.

One Days News (Trap 1) - 18:59 Newcastle

One Days News (T1) is fancied to regain the winning thread. Knocking on the door on two of his last four starts, the key here could be avoiding any scrimmaging during the opening exchanges. With his form standing up to close scrutiny in this field, we're hopeful he can emerge unscathed around the second bend and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.