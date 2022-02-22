Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Easy Shot at Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Puppy features our first selection and it may well pay to take forecast short odds about TULLYMURRY RHYME (Trap 2, 18:51 Sheffield). The June 20' whelp has made good strides forward over the standard 500-metre trip in recent months but took a step forward for the drop back to 480-metres latest, showing fine early speed and posting a slick 28.02 in the process. Drawn immediately outside an inexperienced sort looks ideal for the daughter of Makeshift and she can make a bold bid to make all.

GLENSIDE PARK (Trap 2, 19:58 Sheffield) is still very much in the infancy of his career as a July 20' whelp but did well to make his third competitive start a winning one in this grade 18 days ago, coming from an unpromising position at halfway to win going away. Things didn't go to plan up a peg on the graded ladder latest but surprisingly receives some mercy from the grader and with further progress distinctly possible, the son of Farloe Rumble is fancied to quickly get back on the up.

Our final selection comes in the Owlerton Stadium Ladies, a race in which it may pay to side with the potentially well-housed EASY SHOT (Trap 6, 20:46 Sheffield). A back-to-back scorer over Monmore's tough 480-metre trip in January, she was never a threat in a C&D open latest having been crowded early doors. However, this rates a less demanding affair and with definite potential for scrimmaging on the inside, the daughter of Droopys Sydney can gain a clear run out wide and resume winning ways.