DRUMDOIT PLUMEY (Trap 1) - 19:34 Yarmouth

DRUMDOIT PLUMEY (Trap 1) should take the beating in the 19:34 contest. She continues in top form, easily winning an A3 before finding a class-dropper too strong when suffering early crowding on Saturday. This is easier.

ALBERTS LEGACY (Trap 4) - 20:06 Yarmouth

ALBERTS LEGACY (Trap 4) is building up a fine strike rate at Yarmouth and can score again in the 20:06 race. He won well in this grade at the start of the month and shone in a trial at the weekend.

EASY ARROW (Trap 2) - 20:36 Yarmouth

EASY ARROW (Trap 2) makes plenty of appeal in the 20:36 race. He took another step forward when seeing off a subsequent winner last week and should be up to making his presence felt in this better grade.