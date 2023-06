Betsys Minnie (Trap 1) - 18.51 Kinsley

BETSYS MINNIE (T1) has always run like a stayer over Kinsley's 462m circuit but that hasn't stopped her having plenty of success over four bends, causing an upset in Open company in April. Back in A3 company, she stuck to her task pretty well after early crowding when third last week and Betsys Minnie will hopefully slot in against the rail in the 18.51 contest before running the opposition down.

Dysert Soul (Trap 4) - 19.26 Kinsley

After displaying plenty of ability in trials, DYSERT SOUL (T4) has translated that to regulation contests, winning both starts in A3 company last month. She's since had a spin at Sheffield and hopes have to be high that she can reach Open class, so a single-grade rise should be well with Dysert Soul's compass returned to her home track at 19.26.

Highview Venture (Trap 2) - 21.16 Kinsley

There's pace on HIGHVIEW VENTURE's (T2) outside in the concluding race at 21.16 so she will have to navigate a clear passage throughout the race. That said Highview Venture is in terrific form, making up a lot of ground when failing by just a head in a similar race last week. That confirms she's in top form so she may well be up to the challenge.