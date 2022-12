BRENDANS GIFT (Trap 6) was no great shakes campaigned over the standard 480m trip at Newcastle, but she's looked a different proposition switched to sprinting at Sunderland. Runner-up in an Open, she looked really good when winning a D2 last month, posting a very high figure for the grade. Brendans Gift hasn't quite been in the same form since, but the 18:36 contest looks a good place for her to regain the winning thread.

EARLY REPORT (Trap 1) boasts a real conundrum for punters in that he makes his return from a lengthy absence. How much ability he retains is open to question, but the grader has given him a massive chance and his recent trials suggest he can make a successful return at A7 level in the 19:26.

There's plenty of pace to the outside of DYSERT HOLLIE (Trap 1) in the 20:12 contest, but she's a very reliable operator in this A1 company and she made up plenty of ground to get to within a neck of the winner here last week. With Knight Hurricane fancied to edge right out of the boxes, there should be plenty of room for Dysert Hollie to operate.