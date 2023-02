Loskeran Ronaldo (Trap 2) - 18.51 Sheffield

Having graded on at Sheffield in A5 company just before the turn of the year, it hasn't taken LOSKERAN RONALDO (T2) to climb to A2 class with three wins already under his belt. He was a shade disappointing on the face of it last week but with a slow starter on his inside, Loskeran Ronaldo will hopefully lead up on the inside in the 18.51 and he remains a good prospect.

Sound Pal (Trap 1) - 19.58 Sheffield

SOUND PAL (T1) is on a lengthy losing run but following a couple of spins in handicap company, is now pitched into an A6 for the first time in his career. All 3 wins have come over the 280m trip but he stays 500m well enough and with the 19.58 race lacking early pace, Sound Pal really ought to establish an early lead.

Goldcash Dysart (Trap 5) - 20.12 Sheffield

GOLDCASH DYSART (T5) cemented a very positive start to her career with win number three on Monday, narrowly seeing off a fast-finishing rival. A single-grade rise at 20.12 asks another question but the switch from trap 4 to 5 this evening will suit given she edged right last time and if she can fend off Easy Ghosty at the first bend, further success beckons.