Olive Blossom (Trap 4) - 19:56 Harlow

Olive Blossom (T4) can win again. She's been on a roll here this spring, notching up a fifth victory from eight starts last week, and further success beckons.

Eagle Ridge (Trap 1) - 20:54 Harlow

Eagle Ridge (T1) is working her way back to full fitness and could be set to strike. She hasn't been seen to best effect in two starts since returning to the track and is back down in grade this evening.

Dyno Storm (Trap 5) - 21:12 Harlow

Dyno Storm (T5) can resume winning ways. It's been boom or bust with her in recent weeks but she's scored three times in this grade and will be a huge player again with a fast start.