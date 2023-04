Range View (Trap 3) - 19.41 Sheffield

RANGE VIEW (Trap 3, 19.41) remains a maiden on the back of eight career outings to date. Yet, the youngster has brought his trapping boots to the table of late, resulting in improvement on the clock, again reeled in agonisingly late (beaten a short head) five days ago. Bagging an early lead rates distinctly possible again this evening and he's expected to have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers late on.

Drumdoit Joy (Trap 3) - 19.58 Sheffield

DRUMDOIT JOY (Trap 3, 19.58) doesn't always do herself any favours with moderate exits from the boxes but she makes up for that with a strong finishing kick and having highlighted she's in good order in recent weeks, she's fancied to resume winning ways. On the pick of her form Joy Andrews' bitch holds outstanding claims in this line up and with anything like a clear run, is fancied to account for these rivals.

Bloos Denman (Trap 1) - 21.01 Sheffield

Sheffield's 21.01 features our final selection, a sprint contest over the 280m trip and low-mileage pup BLOOS DENMAN (Trap 1) can build on previous promise and come out on top. Beaten in some slick times in the context of the grade of late, he's open to further improvement and is expected to make a bold bid on the rails.