Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Droopys Yogi to dazzle at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the greyhound action at Sheffield

Timeform pick out the best three bets at Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...produced a career-best effort when landing an Open last week..."

Timeform on Droopys Yogi

Harton Country (Trap 1) - 18:19 Sheffield

Having graded on at A4 Sheffield level last month, Harton Country (T1) is still very much a work-in-progress, particularly out of the boxes, but he overcame a tardy start and a touch of crowding to open his account at the third attempt in an A5 last week, landing some bets in the process. He's back in A4 company and, given the kennel he represents, is sure to go on improving.

Itillberate (Trap 6) - 19:58 Sheffield

Kinsley raider Itillberate (T6) boasts strong claims of following up last week's 720m win. She had long-since shaped like the step up from 462m at her home track would suit and she's taken her form to a new level of late as her stamina has been drawn out. A clear run on the outside looks on the cards this evening and that will make Itillberate hard to beat.

Droopys Yogi (Trap 1) - 21:48 Sheffield

For a good-quality A1 contest, there isn't a lot of early pace here so it may well be that Droopys Yogi (T1) will seize the early initiative on the inside. All the better with his reappearance behind him, Droopys Yogi produced a career-best effort when landing an Open last week and, on that evidence, he will take some stopping.

