MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 6) - 19:44 Henlow

MILLVIEW BLACK (Trap 6) makes most appeal in the 19:44 race. She's three from four in similar events, including an impressive win last month, and has been in decent form in A2s, finishing well in third having come very wide last week.

MCCOOL LAD (Trap 3) - 20:03 Henlow

MCCOOL LAD (Trap 3) has plenty in his favour in the 20:03 sprint. The lightly-raced youngster has two wins at Towcester to his name, making all for his latest success, and could relish this new circuit if getting on the bunny.

DROOPYS SUNSET (Trap 2) - 21:18 Henlow

DROOPYS SUNSET (Trap 2) could be hard to catch in the 21:18 contest. She's often looked good from the front at Towcester, going down narrowly on Tuesday, and could offer a bit of value on her first start at Henlow.