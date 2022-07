Droopys Hooray (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sheffield

There's plenty of Open action at Sheffield today and Newcastle representative Droopys Hooray (T6) can hopefully get us off to the perfect start. The selection lacks a recent trial round here but it's a fairly straightforward circuit and the level he's capable of producing on his home track suggests he's up to taking this, with a solo out wide on the cards, too.

Little Seven (Trap 6) - 19:58 Sheffield

Little Seven (T6), another Newcastle raider, mixes four and six bends with aplomb as he has a really nice blend of early pace along with stamina. With a couple of modest trappers on his outside, Little Seven can make the dash to the bend in front before hopefully stamping his class on this six-bend Open.

Sandwood Willow (Trap 3) - 20:27 Sheffield

Sandwood Willow (T3) is just starting out on her career, but on early evidence it promises to be a very successful one. Having graded on at A2 level last month, Sandwood Willow produced a really strong staying performance when an easy winner on her third start having been eased to A3 company last week. A single-grade rise is more than fair and further success beckons here.