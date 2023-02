Maxi On Fire (Trap 4) - 18:51 Newcastle

Maxi On Fire (T4) boasts smashing early pace as his most potent weapon, and he displayed it when landing back-to-back contests in January. Possibly over-faced to a degree in open class afterwards, he's quickly got back on track returned to graded company, leading until the run-in when third behind a pair of most progressive types last time. The 480-metre trip may be at the limit of his stamina but his form reads very well in the context of this evening's race and he should string them out early and have enough in reserve to gain his fifth career victory at the North East track.

Chasing Colbert (Trap 6) - 19:09 Newcastle

Boasting a steadily progressive Irish card, Chasing Colbert (T6) has continued the good work following his switch to these shores. He displayed useful early pace in trials and found some improvement on the clock as he made his first competitive start here a winning one five days ago, trapping smartly and holding the re-opposing Dunquin Puma by three-quarters of a length. His early boot will always stand him in good stead around here and, drawn outside one who is proving hit and miss at the boxes, he could well be soon making the best of his way home again, with further progress a distinct possibility.

Droopys Fit Bit (Trap 6) - 20:46 Newcastle

The class-dropping Droopys Fit Bit (T6) earns our vote to come out on top in this A4 contest. Progress has levelled out for the January '21 whelp, not least considering he was a comfortable scorer in A2 class late on last year, but the switch to the striped jacket may well prove a successful one for Angela Harrison's charge. Drawn outside one with a particularly poor record in orange, we're hopeful he can escape any scrimmaging out wide and get back on the scoresheet.