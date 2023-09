Cat Island (Trap 1) - 19.18 Romford

Romford play host to the opening heats of the Romford Puppy Cup and CAT ISLAND (Trap 1) can hopefully get us off to a flyer in heat three at 19.18. Not seen to best effect on two of his three starts to date, he showcased his true ability on his penultimate start, forging clear to land a C&D open. Returned to the red vest, Mark Wallis' charge is fancied to be seen in a much better light this evening and he can pass this test.

Droopys Doughnut (Trap 2) - 19.36 Romford

The next heat comes up at 19.36 and on the back of some very encouraging runs, DROOPYS DOUGHNUT (Trap 2) looks to hold standout claims of enhancing his already impressive strike rate. Overcoming an early bump when successful over C&D last week, his effort on the clock was all the more encouraging with that in mind and he can cut this task down to size and come out on top.

Droopys Eddie (Trap 6) - 20.17 Romford

Boasting an impressive Irish C.V DROOPYS EDDIE (Trap 6, 20.17) has quickly made his mark on these shores, leaving his debut effort in his wake with an impressive make-all success two weeks ago. Dipping under the 24-second barrier on that occasion, the son of King Sheeran rates the likely leader from the striped jacket and he can blaze the trail out wide and book his place in round two.