(Trap 3) can win again in the 19:34 contest. He's turned the corner of late with a couple of impressive victories at Henlow and should have the measure of Longacres Breeze. BROOKSIDE RICHIE (Trap 3) - 20:52 Perry Barr BROOKSIDE RICHIE (Trap 3) oozes class and can take the Birmingham Cup Final at 20:52. He's made all in impressive style here the last twice and will be hard to beat once more. DROOPYS CLUE (Trap 2) - 21:11 Perry Barr DROOPYS CLUE (Trap 2) can land the feature £20,000 St Leger Final at 21:11. He's done nothing but improve since racking up a four-timer at Hove on his first four starts, winning the Towcester Juvenile Classic and relishing this test as he's dominated proceedings the last two weeks.