Bombay Zero (Trap 3) - 15:11 Towcester

The youngsters take centre stage at Towcester this afternoon with the Juvenile Classic Trial Stakes the feature and Bombay Zero (T3) can hopefully get us off to a flyer. An August '21 whelp, he again highlighted he's a pup of considerable merit when bolting up at Romford on his latest outing and, having already impressed in trials over this C&D, he's fancied to make another bold bid.

Millbank Peach (Trap 3) - 15:44 Central Park

Millbank Peach (T3) is in red-hot form and looks to hold sound claims of adding to her tally. She made light of a short absence to make it five wins from her last six starts at Towcester eight days ago, soon having matters in hand following a customary slick exit from the boxes. The return to this slightly less demanding test will hold no fears and we're hopeful she can trap fast again and soon have matters in hand.

Droopys Clue (Trap 2) - 16:08 Towcester

Droopys Clue (T2) shades our vote to come out on top in what looks like a match. A strong-running individual, he had little go right on his latest outing here last month, running on for third having been forced to check early. Emerging unscathed around the opening bends is likely to prove crucial and, if doing so, he's fancied to come home best of all to add to his tally.