DROOPYS CLUE (Trap 1) - 20:23 Monmore

DROOPYS CLUE (Trap 1) is hard to get away from in the £10,000 Summer Stayers Classic Final at 20:23. The classy youngster got no luck behind Fromposttopillar in the heats but oozed class as he overhauled Distant Emma in the semis last week and should have more to offer over this trip.

WHYAYE MAN (Trap 5) - 20:43 Monmore

WHYAYE MAN (Trap 5) can land the £10,000 Gold Cup Final at 20:43. The Towcester Derby Plate winner overcame trouble and finished with a flourish to see off Whitings New Era last week and tops our ratings from the remarkable Links Maverick, who is seeking a tenth straight victory.

FABULOUS AZZURA (Trap 1) - 21:18 Monmore

The prolific FABULOUS AZZURA (Trap 1) can notch up another win away from the main action in the 21:18. She blew away her rivals on her first visit to Monmore last month and has scored three times again since at Oxford, edging out No Rush last week. More glory awaits.